Dohne sire evaluation day at Coonong| Photos

By Stephen Burns
June 22 2022 - 9:00pm
Sophie Holt, Coonong Station, Urana, and Kimy Falls, Finley, promoting their ethically grown and processed Dohne wool under the brand Ethical Outback.

Hosted by Tom and Sophie Holt, on their Coonong Station, Urana, Dohne breeders from across the country gathered to see the results of the 2021-drop in the Dohne sire evaluation.

