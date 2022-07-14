The Land
Home/Beef

Carcase traits key for Corio Ag Angus production

July 14 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUICK GROWTH: Steers are mostly backgrounded on grazing crops such as canola, wheat, oats and barley on a property on the South West Slopes, then marketed to feedlots.

A COMBINATION of maternal and carcase traits are the focus for the large-scale Angus beef production at Corio Ag.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.