A COMBINATION of maternal and carcase traits are the focus for the large-scale Angus beef production at Corio Ag.
The business runs properties in the Southern Highlands, Southern Tablelands and South West Slopes of NSW, with the mixed farming operation including Angus cattle, dual-purpose Merinos and composite ewes, along with cropping.
"Our Angus herd is made up of more than 1600 cows across all areas with the Southern Highlands having the biggest focus on cattle," manager Rob Hall said.
"Corio Ag has run Angus cattle since around 1997, and we typically focus on the Angus breed as it suits our feeder steer market."
Genetics have been sourced from a range of studs, but mostly focusing on bulls from Gilmandyke Angus stud near Orange, and more recently purchasing bulls from Circle 8 at Marulan.
"We focus on carcase traits such as eye muscle area and intramuscular fat, with a good eye on structure," Mr Hall said.
"I have only purchased bulls from Circle 8 since last year and I've found them to be a well-balanced and well-structured line of cattle, which fit into our breeding program."
With an ongoing growing herd, our breeding objectives starts with the heifer's ability to get back in calf and still be structurally sound at eight to 10 years of age.- Rob Hall, Corio Ag, Canyonleigh
While carcase traits are key, the main priorities are maternal traits such as fertility, along with structure, which plays a big role in the longevity of breeders.
"With an ongoing growing herd, our breeding objectives starts with the heifer's ability to get back in calf and still be structurally sound at eight to 10 years of age," Mr Hall said.
"We're also looking at the improvement of our carcase traits."
The steers are mostly backgrounded on grazing crops such as wheat, oats and barley, are marketed to feedlots.
"We have a wide range on pastures from native to improved blends including phalaris, cocksfoot, fescue and clovers along with lucerne pastures and the grazing crops. We usually want the steers to reach about 450 kilograms, and they're doing that by 10 to 12 months of age, working in with the grazing crops at the property at Cootamundra."
