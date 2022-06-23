There are 2360 cattle going under the hammer at Kempsey Stock and Land's weaner sale today.
It's the second weaner sale for the year to 'catch the cattle that had not been able to get out due to the wet weather'.
Laurie Argue from Kempsey Stock and Land said it had been a 'terrible' wet season in the region where beef producers had not been able to get a break.
"But the cattle are holding up considerably well," Mr Argue said.
The first pen of bullocks by Robert Sommerville weighing 460 kilograms were sold to John Cummins for 415c/kg.
Mr Cummins snapped up the next pen by the same vendor that weighed 426kg for 420c/kg.
Red Hill's Graham Clarke sold Droughtmasters weighing 378kg for 410c/kg to Ken McCarthy.
There were 15 Angus weaners from Bootoowaa Pastoral Company weighing 321kg that sold for 620c/kg, or $1990.84 to Tallgum Pastoral. They also picked up another 13 weaners (weight 333kg) from the same vendor for 610c/kg.
Bootoowaa Pastoral also sold a pen of 15 weaners weighing 323kg to Jack Henshaw for 630.2c/kg who went onto to buy seven of Mark Noseworthy's weaners, weighing 325kg for 600c/kg, or $1950.
More to come as the sale continues.
