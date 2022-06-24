The Land

Return Unwanted Medicines project allows free disposal of vet medicines at pharmacies

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
June 24 2022
A new medicines disposal system known as RUM for animal medecines will help relieve farms of leftover medicines.

Farmers looking to safely dispose of veterinary medicines have convenient disposal options at hand with a new national disposal service known as RUM (Return Unwanted Medicines project).

