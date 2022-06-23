Landholders in the far west of the state wanting to learn more about property planning and soil rehydration are urged to attend a field day hosted by the Far West Rangeland Rehydration Alliance.
The field day, which will be held in White Cliffs on Thursday 7 July, will offer presentations from a number of expert speakers and field trips for attendees to see some of the theories that will be presented in practice.
The event is being supported by a number of stakeholders including Western Landcare and Western Local Land Services, who both offer services and advice on a number of the topics that will be featured on the day.
Far West Rangeland Rehydration Alliance spokesperson and Western Landcare Executive Officer, Louise Turner believes the event will offer landholders a great deal of value and give them plenty to consider with regard to their own farming operations.
"This event is a great opportunity for landholders and anyone with an interest in farming and the environment to hear from experts and see what they preach be put into action," Ms Turner said.
"As we've seen firsthand in the White Cliffs area and the Western region more broadly, there are a lot of opportunities with rangeland rehabilitation and soil carbon, so getting the latest updates on these topics can only be a good thing.
"Over several years now a growing number of landholders in the White Cliffs area have become more focused on the landscape and what we can do to make improvements to them so they are at their full capacity from a producer's perspective and from an environmental standpoint.
"After a number of tough years with the drought, we have seen some great results over the last couple of years which is giving us the drive to continue on down this path," she said.
The event begins at 10 am at the Town Hall in White Cliffs, with a field trip to get underway at 3:15 pm and finish back at the Town Hall by 5:15 pm. All attendees are invited to remain for dinner at the White Cliffs hotel.
To register for this event for catering purposes, please visit the Western Landcare website: www.westernlandcarensw.com.au and for further information contact Western Landcare's Nerissa Crowell at Nerissa.crowell@westernlandcarensw.com.au or 0400 295 557.
