In the 1960s and 1970s Dr Don McDonald (plant breeder), Mr Ed Boerema (agronomist) and Mr David Swain (weeds research agronomist) were instrumental in developing much of the improved technology for which the rice industry became recognised. Important advances during this period were the introduction of aerial sowing; the early development of sod-seeding and the release of Calrose and the long grain varieties Bluebonnet 50 (1963), Kulu (1967) and Inga (1973).