Kangaroo harvesters, pastoralists win small business rebate fight

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated June 24 2022 - 3:13am, first published 2:47am
Roo licence cost eligible for $3000 rebate - but you better be quick

Pastoralists have fought hard to get the cost of kangaroo harvest licences and royalty tags included in the NSW Government's $3000 Small Business Rebate Scheme.

