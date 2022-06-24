Roo licence cost eligible for $3000 rebate - but you better be quick

Mr Gall said the correspondence between PAWD and Minister Tudehope "extended for a little more than twelve months". "PAWD also recommended that the $75,000 minimum turnover rebate eligibility prerequisite be reduced to zero, and it subsequently was. We were very pleased that PAWD's recommendations were subsequently adopted by the Government". More information on all rebates at https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/small-business-fees-and-charges-rebate

