The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Preparation a key ingredient to success for Riverina cropping enterprise

By Sandra Godwin
July 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian and Amy Pursehouse with two of their three children, Charlotte and Henry, in a canola crop at Fairview.

Preparation will be key to a successful cropping season for Riverina mixed farmer Ian Pursehouse.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.