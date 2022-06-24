The Land
Home/Markets

Weaner heifers reach $2480 at Wagga Wagga

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
June 24 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
H. Francis and Co agents Scott Myer and Alex Croker with a pen of 13 Angus heifers, 238kg, with Te Mania blood sold for $1470.

A total of 770 cattle were yarded at Wagga Wagga on Friday where heifers topped at $2480 a head.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.