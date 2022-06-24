A total of 770 cattle were yarded at Wagga Wagga on Friday where heifers topped at $2480 a head.
Alex Croker, H. Francis and Company, Wagga, said the market was solid for this time of year with a good line up of cattle.
"There was good quality, well bred cattle - they were showing some signs of the wintery conditions but will perform well in spring," he said.
Mr Croker said the sale matched the current market rates which was coming off the boil.
Weaner steers sold from $1500 to $2200 and weaner heifers ranged for $1300 to $2480.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers typically sold from $2000 to $2200 and topped at $2800.
In the steers G and L Schubert, Tarcutta, sold 13, nine- to 11-month, Angus steers, 255kg, with Brookfield blood for $1740 and D and K Pumpa, Sutton, sold seven Angus-cross, nine- to 11-month-old steers, 232kg, for $1640.
In other breeds JG Thompson, The Rock, sold five, nine- to 11-month-old Simmental-cross steers, 274kg, for $1620.
A line of four Charolais-cross nine0 to 11-month-old steers, 286kg, from D Crawford, Muttama, sold for $1590. The same vendor sold two Angus nine- to 11-month-old steers, 177kg, for $1200.
In the heifers NG and AL Stoll, Mangoplah, sold 23 Shorthorn heifers, 320kg, with Sprys blood for $2480. The same vendor sold another 14 Shorthorn heifers, 261kg, for $1940.
Yabtree West, Adelong, sold 13 Angus, seven- to eight-month-old heifers, 238kg, with Te Mania blood for $1470 and PK and GK Taylor, Holbrook, sold 35 Angus heifers with Dunoon blood for $1640.
A small number of cows with calves were also penned including one Charolais-cross cow with calf from A and B Tax, Cootamundra, sold for $3300.
Buyers were mainly local with others coming from as far north as Tamworth.
The store sale was followed by the Winter All Breeds bull, female and genetic sale.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
