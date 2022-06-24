The Land
Forbes cows with calves hit $3500 at monthly store sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Mark McConnell, Redwood Pastoral, Forbes, took home 11 15- to 17-month-old PTIC Angus heifers that were due to calve in three to five months. They were sold by Kierin and Nikki Martin, Forbes, and made $2300 a head.

COWS with calves sold to a top of $3500 a unit during the Forbes store cattle sale on Friday.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

