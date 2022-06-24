Mark McConnell, Redwood Pastoral, Forbes, sold two pens of cows with calves that both topped the market at $3500 a unit. One pen was eight 18- to 24-month-old Angus/Hereford cows with their first calves aged one to three months, while the other pen was six 18- to 24-month-old Angus cows with first calves aged one to four months.