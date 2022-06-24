COWS with calves sold to a top of $3500 a unit during the Forbes store cattle sale on Friday.
Forbes Livestock and Agency Company director Tim Mackay said the quality of the yarding was mixed and prices were generally back on last month's sale.
He said there were some quality pens of weaners and young cattle.
"Some of the light cattle sold very well when you worked it back to a cents a kilogram price," he said.
Weaner steers sold from $1400 a head for very light pens aged six to seven months, to $1900 for the heavier better quality lots.
The weaner heifers attracted bids from $1100 to $1950.
Yearling steers ranged from $1900 to $2200, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers and cows attracted spirited bidding from $1500 to $2660.
Cows with calves were knocked down for $2200 for the plainer pens to a top of $3500.
Mark McConnell, Redwood Pastoral, Forbes, sold two pens of cows with calves that both topped the market at $3500 a unit. One pen was eight 18- to 24-month-old Angus/Hereford cows with their first calves aged one to three months, while the other pen was six 18- to 24-month-old Angus cows with first calves aged one to four months.
Mr McConnell was also buying at the sale and took home 11 15- to 17-month-old PTIC Angus heifers that were due to calve in three to five months. They were sold by Kierin and Nikki Martin, Forbes, and made $2300.
Idiens Partnership, Kangarooby, Gooloogong, sold several lovely pens of Hereford cows PTIC to Grathlyn Poll Hereford bulls and due to calve from October 1. Their heaviest cows tipped the scales at 703kg and sold for $2660, while their lightest, at 585kg, made $2360.
The Golding family from Lake Creek, Lake Cargelligo, sold 330kg Angus steers for $2200 and 350kg heifers for $1950.
G3 Partnership, Forbes, offered several quality pens of first and second calver Angus cows, with the tops returning $3040.
Glen and Sarah Tink, Glenarah, Bourke, sold about 90 mixed-sex weaners that returned fantastic money in cents a kilogram. Their top pen, at just 200kg, sold for $1430 and were Droughtmaster/Angus aged five to eight months.
Gerard and Judith Ryan, Bogan Gate, sold 17 Santa Gertrudis/Droughtmaster cows, PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from August, for $2470.
AJ and MA Sheahan, Forbes, offered 17 three- to eight-year-old Angus cows with calves that had been running back with a Limousin bull for $3300.
KR and SM Hawker, Canowindra, sold 270kg July/August-drop steers by Top Boss and Lawson bulls for $1850, while Lex Crosby, Crosby Angus, Forbes, sold 14- to 16-month-old heifers weighing 328kg for $2130.
Duxton Farms, Forbes, sold four- to 10-year-old Angus cows PTIC to low birth weight Twynam Angus bulls for $2620.
The sale was conducted by Forbes Associated Agents and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
