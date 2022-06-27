In the breakdown, 13 of 15 Angus bull sold to a $12,000 top, twice, and averaged $7692, while seven of 10 Limousin bulls sold to the $18,000 sale top and averaged $8714, three of 10 Hereford bulls sold to a $6000 top and averaged $5333, and the two Red Angus bulls and three Charolais bulls offered were passed in.