Limousin and Angus animals with industry relevance were sort after during the Winter All Breeds sale held at the Wagga Wagga saleyards on Friday.
The multi-breed, multi-vendor sale resulted in 23 of 40 bulls sold to a $18,000 top and a $7696 average, while the females draft resulted in a full clearance of five head with a high price of $10,000 and average of $7000 achieved.
Interest from four states in the lead Limousin bull, Summit Kung Fu R28, account of Hayden, Jasmin and Arthur Green of Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, had his price tag soar to the $18,000 sale high.
Repeat buyer - and breeder of many champion show steers - Phil Kirk of Wilworril Limousins, Peak Hill, purchased the 828 kilogram homozygous polled black sire prospect.
The 22-month-old was said to have an "attractive pedigree' with his sires being the keenly sought after Mandayen Kung Fu N221, and his dam being Summit Meadowgrass P14 who goes back to the Miss World Champion Summit Meadowgrass 2149 H39.
For a second consecutive year Tony Starr of Starrs Limousin and Angus, Thuddungra , purchased the sale-topping female. This year he paid $10,000 for Trowbridge BBB Rosebud R10, offered by Chris Garvin and Steve Goldsack of the Trowbridge BBB Angus stud, Cudal.
She was a two-year-old daughter of GAR Inertia out of the KO Rosebud K13 donor female, and sold with a 3.5-week-old bull calf at foot by Trowbridge BBB Command P92.
The top-priced heifer was Progress Trick Star S9 sold for $8000 to Nicholas Byrne-Quinn, Shaws Livestock, Hawkesbury, and Allana Norris.
She was a 10-month-old daughter of Myers Quantum Q4 and Progress Magic Trick Q9, and was a 3/4 sister to Progress Queen of the South which Shaws Livestock purchased for $13,500 out of the inaugural Royal Canberra Show Online Sale also hosted by the H Francis and Co agency.
Underbidders of Trick Star S9 were Elberta Limousins, Forest Reefs who went on to purchase the $1600 per embryo top-priced genetic package. It consisted of four embryos out of Myers Lady Luck sired by Wulfs Zane Z238Z offered by Mystic Ridge Limousins, Freemans Reach, and Starrs Limousins.
Two steer prospects were sold to average $3400, with Myers Western Edge account of Scott Myers and Samantha Beresford of Myers Limousins, The Rock, sold for $4400 to J and C Cattle Co, Coolamon with a quarter share going to Indi Hilder, Hilderlee Shorthorns, Hawkesbury.
Jacob Kerrisk and Caitlin Rodham of J and C Cattle Co won grand champion steer on the hoof during the 2022 Sydney Royal Show purebred steer competition. This was with Myers Boom Boom, a 3/4 brother to the steer they purchased on Friday.
"We want to try and do the double and go back-to-back grand at Sydney," Mr Kerrisk said.
In the breakdown, 13 of 15 Angus bull sold to a $12,000 top, twice, and averaged $7692, while seven of 10 Limousin bulls sold to the $18,000 sale top and averaged $8714, three of 10 Hereford bulls sold to a $6000 top and averaged $5333, and the two Red Angus bulls and three Charolais bulls offered were passed in.
The sale was conducted by H.Francis and Co Pty Ltd, Wagga Wagga with guest auctioneer Sam Hunter, AgStock, Yass. In conjunction a store sale was held by the agency.
