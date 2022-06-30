If you think nights have felt a little chilly across NSW this week, you're not wrong.
Some places across the state just shivered through their lowest June temperatures on record.
The combination of a cold and dry air mass with relatively clear skies and light winds provided the ideal conditions for substantial overnight cooling in NSW earlier this week.
While there were several nights with widespread frost this week, the lowest temperatures in many areas were observed on Tuesday morning.
Goulburn Airport's low of -7.5 degrees Celsius early on Tuesday morning was the sites lowest June temperature in 18 years.
Further west, Hillston's -4.0degC on the same morning was its lowest June temperature in records dating back to 1957.
On Wednesday morning, Merimbula dipped to 0degC for the first time in June since 2004.
Increased cloud cover on Wednesday night into Thursday morning helped keep temperatures a bit higher across most of the state, which limited the development of frost.
The arrival of this cloud will now shift the focus from frost to rain in some parts of NSW.
A few light showers will develop over southern NSW on Thursday, before heavier and more widespread rain forms over parts of central and eastern NSW from Friday into the weekend.
There are growing signs that a deepening coastal trough or low pressure system could produce heavy rain across some areas of eastern NSW this weekend.
This could possibly spread into the beginning of next week as well.
The prospect of a deepening low pressure system also brings the risk of damaging winds and damaging surf along the coast later this week and early into the next week.
While the heaviest rain from this next system is likely to fall on and east of the ranges, where multi-day totals could exceed 100 millimetres, there should also be around 10mm to 30mm over parts of the state's central inland between Friday and Monday.
