The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hillview bulls sell to solid repeat bidding at Saturday's annual sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
June 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced Hereford bull sold at Hillview stud sale on Saturday, Hillview Rover R048 went to Mark Lamond, Kyogle, through agent Jack Maloney pictured with Kayla Tyler and auctioneer and selling agent Mitch Donovan, Donovan Livestock and Property.

Hillview Herefords and Tyler Angus bull and female sale at Tyringham on Saturday sold to solid bidding with repeat clients dominating the sales and a top price recorded at $16,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.