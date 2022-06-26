Hillview Herefords and Tyler Angus bull and female sale at Tyringham on Saturday sold to solid bidding with repeat clients dominating the sales and a top price recorded at $16,000.
Of the 22 Hereford bulls 19 sold to a top of $12,500 to average $5790.
Advertisement
Six out of six Hereford heifers topped at $3500 to average $2710.
Of the Angus bulls, all 14 sold to a top of $16,000 to average $11,730.
The two Angus heifers offered topped at $3500 to average $3000.
Volume buyer was repeat client Jarred Schaefer, Wards Mistake, who bought four bulls to average $4000 a head
More to come!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.