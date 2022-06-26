Beekeepers are being urged to be safeguard their industry as a statewide emergency orders has been issued to stop the spread of varroa mite.
This order comes after biosecurity surveillance detected varroa mite in hives at the Port of Newcastle.
From 6pm Sunday night the order came into effect, which which means no bees are allowed to be moved across NSW.
Australia is the only major honey producing country that does not have the mite, which causes hive collapse and has decimated bee populations around the world.
There are fears it will not only threaten the honey sector but also pollination for the almond industry.
Australian Honey Bee Industry Council acting chief executive Danny Le Feuvre said the eyes of the honey industry were on Newcastle.
"We certainly didn't want this, but we have been preparing for it for many years," Mr Le Feuvre said.
"In some regards, it is good timing. Because it's winter so there are no swarms and not a lot of bee hive movements.
"But almond population is right around the corner so it's not great in that regards."
The infected hives - one surveillance hive and one commercial hive - are within the 10km eradication zone and Mr Le Feuvre said the industry was "very confident" the outbreak would be contained.
"This isn't the first time we've had incursions and we successfully eradicated those," he said.
NSW Farmers' president James Jackson said the flow on impact of the standstill would be significant.
"It's good and bad news, bad as it got off the boat at Newcastle, which is the federal government responsibility to access.
"It's good the surveillance hives around Newcastle picked it up and hopefully will get on top an outbreak.
"But it does bring home the importance of surveillance around the Port."
Mr Jackson said that's why NSW Farmers was enthusiastic about the state government's bolstering funds for biosecurity in the budget.
"Clever surveillance and improving the response of both the LLS and DPI to an outbreak is important to get on top of it before it becomes and endemic."
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the NSW Department of Primary Industries was investigating potentially contaminated hives outside the initial 50 kilometre biosecurity zone.
Mr Saunders said that included a property near Trangie in central west NSW, where containment and control activities would be carried out today.
"If varroa mite settles in the state, it will have severe consequences, so we're taking every precaution and action needed to contain the parasite and protect the local honey industry and pollination," Mr Saunders
A 50km biosecurity zone is still in place around the port of Newcastle and beekeepers within that area must also notify the NSW DPI of the locations of their hives.
A 25km surveillance zone is also still active around the site, where officials are monitoring and inspecting managed and feral honey bees to limit the extent of the incursion.
A 10km emergency zone around the Port remains in place, where eradication plans will be enacted to treat hives, including at a new fourth property that has been identified.
"Australia is the only major honey producing country free from varroa mite, the most serious pest to honey bees worldwide," Mr Saunders said.
"We're working with apiary industry bodies and stakeholders to ensure beekeepers are well informed and can continue to help us with this critical response".
Mr Le Feuvre urged all beekeepers to abide by the standstill order, also encouraged them to conducted sugar shakes and alcohol washes and report any suspicious deductions to the DPI.
The mites are tiny reddish-brown parasites and are easily identifiable to the naked eye.
If you have bee hives located within the 50km biosecurity zone please notify DPI of their location by calling 1800 084 881, completing the form on this website: https://forms.bfs.dpi.nsw.gov.au/forms/9247 or emailing hive.location@emergency.dpi.nsw.gov.au.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
