UPCOMING spring sale drafts, as well as outcross and leading genetics, were just some of the features of The Land's 2022 Northern Beef Week.
Around 32 studs from northern NSW - representing 11 breeds - opened their gates throughout the five-day long event from June 20-25.
Advertisement
The Land northern livestock sales representative Andy Saunders, Tamworth, said the return of the annual Northern Beef Week was highly anticipated after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
RELATED READING:
"It was well-received by all, and everyone is in a good frame of mind, especially with the season we are having," he said.
"I think the strength in the season has shown with the quality of cattle on display - people wanted to open their gates and show people their cattle, and beef week is one of the ways to do that.
"Because COVID had affected and dampened spirits over the last couple of years, people wanted to get out and see what there was (on display)."
Stud breeders involved were delighted about the interest in the cattle on display, with local attendees joined by those who had travelled from Queensland and Victoria to inspect.
Mr Saunders said there were new participants, including Bluestone Beef, Blackville, Boambee Angus, East Seaham, 3R Livestock, Loomberah and Country Style Simmentals, Eumungerie.
Boambee Angus was the only stud showcased on Saturday, but that did not hinder visitors, with Margot Duncan and family registering 150 people through the gate.
Around 120 head of cattle were in the yards for inspection, according to Boambee Angus manager Jamie Grosser who is planning for the stud's first on-property sale in 2024.
"We had a run of yearling bulls, a couple of young stud sires, and a good mixture of our stud females from weaners up to cows/calves, along with commercial cattle on display too," he said.
"A lot of clients and people in the local area, right through that Hunter Valley and Manning area visited, and a lot of new faces."
Running just shy of 1000 head of cattle, including around 450-500 breeding cows, it was the first time Boambee Angus had opened its gates for Northern Beef Week.
"I guess we had gone to a few other studs open for beef week and thought it was the best thing to get involved with and get our name out there," Mr Grosser said.
"Especially with how it is marketed. It was an opportunity we couldn't miss.
Advertisement
"It was a fantastic day, we were overwhelmed with the support we got and there was a lot of people that messaged and rung that weren't able to turn up but would have loved to. We can't wait till the next one."
Eighteen studs were displayed on day two, including Andrew Harries' Harlees Limousin stud, Loomberah.
He described their open day "as the most successful to date" as a large influx of visitors were present to view bulls before their sale.
"Everyone involved seemed to get good attendance, and that coupled with good feedback means it is expected that the event will continue to go from strength to strength," Mr Saunders said.
"Everyone is happy to be part of a good time in the industry, and next year is expected to be a bigger event."
Advertisement
The Land's 2022 Southern Beef Week will be held from July 25 to July 30.
It will include 30 studs showcasing Angus, Hereford/Poll Hereford, Red Angus, Simmental, Fleckvieh and composite genetics from some of the leading studs throughout the Riverina, South West Slopes, Central West, Central Tablelands and Southern Highland regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.