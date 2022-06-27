NOT only can a dog be a "man's best friend" but they also give freedom and independence to people who are living with a physical disability, autism or Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
However, it takes caring volunteers to raise caring dogs. Known as "puppy educators", these volunteers witness the precious early puppyhood months of assistance dogs.
Puppy educator Graham Chow, from Freshwater on Sydney's northern beaches, raised Luna, who became an assistance dog for a young boy who has autism.
"Luna was my first dog, and we really were supporting each other," Mr Chow said. "She certainly reduced my stress levels and I'm sure with the amount of pats, walks, and training, we must have boosted each other's serotonin levels."
He said he fondly remembered walking Luna around Manly Dam. "All dogs, just like people learn and behave differently," he said. "It is a challenge to discover how your dog learns, what drives their behaviour and what is the best thing you can do to support your dog in its journey. There are obvious parallels to other animals and indeed humans."
While Mr Chow said he missed Luna, it was a relief to see her go to advanced training and end up with the person she was destined to be with. Luna's current family has kept in touch with Mr Chow, sending him photos and updates.
Assistance Dogs Australia is currently looking for around 10 families in Manly, Freshwater and nearby suburbs. Volunteers care for dogs from when they are about eight weeks of age to approximately 12-18 months of age when they enter advanced training at the National Training School in Waterfall.
"If you are the sort of person who is intrinsically rewarded by learning, making friends and helping others succeed, I think being a puppy educator can be very rewarding," Mr Chow said. "The dog will go on to a good cause, so when people complain you are spending too much time with it, you have that excuse."
Puppy educators will be guided through their journey by a supervisor. Assistance Dogs Australia pays for all food, training equipment, veterinary care and tick, flea and worming preventatives. Puppy educators will need to provide bedding and toys, and time, patience and love.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
