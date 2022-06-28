The Land
Analysis

Grain growers welcome improved conditions

By Nicholas Robertson
June 28 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YIELD EXPECTATIONS: With good rainfall and a promising forecast, yield feels achievable this winter searson.

Never in recent history has it felt like the ag commodities market has exhibited such volatility in such a short space of time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.