The GFS weather model has it dry for most of this week, with showers rolling into the corn belt over the weekend and into next week. The big issue right now is showers simply won't cut it. Evapotranspiration will be at its season highest in July, and the crop needs significant rainfall to erase the moisture deficit and get it back on track. The one saving grace is the GFS model has a general easing in mercury levels over the next few weeks. However, there is certainly no consensus, with the European model showing a hotter and drier scenario for the same period.