La Nina is weak, but don't rule out a return | The Outlook

By Don White, Weatherwatch
July 2 2022 - 8:30pm
Minor changes in the sea surface temperature patterns across the tropical Pacific indicate that the La Nina event is now very weak and borderline neutral conditions are developing.

