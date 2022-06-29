The Land

June 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Kids to Farms is an initiative that brings the farmgate closer to the classroom, teaching children about common farm practices and processes. Photo: Megan Rutherford

Over the past year NSW Farmers has been delivering the Kids to Farms program, which has allowed primary school students from all corners of the state to get a taste of farming and learn more about where their food and fibre comes from.

