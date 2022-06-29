Over the past year NSW Farmers has been delivering the Kids to Farms program, which has allowed primary school students from all corners of the state to get a taste of farming and learn more about where their food and fibre comes from.
Kids to Farms is an initiative that brings the farmgate closer to the classroom, teaching children about common farm practices and processes. It also helps simplify how farm produce gets from paddock to supermarket shelf - knowledge that is more in demand following major disruptions to supply chains over COVID-19.
More than $20,000 has been awarded to NSW primary schools so far to access Kids to Farms, a Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment initiative delivered by NSW Farmers. Over 800 students from 17 primary schools will benefit from this funding, with schools everywhere from the north to south coast and western NSW enjoying farm visits or classroom 'incursions' to date.
Kids to Farms is built on the ethos of "2 by 12", or two farm-related experiences by the age of 12. With fewer children growing up on farms of having a family connection to farming, initiatives such as Kids to Farms play a key role in bridging the widening gap between city and country.
The program offers significant flexibility and adaptability to suit teachers' needs. If an excursion isn't possible, Kids to Farms can connect schools with virtual or in-person farmer visits to classrooms. Since the program's commencement in March 2021, over 2000 students have connected with agriculture via Kids to Farms resource kits, virtual visits during lockdown, in-person visits, workshops, and excursions.
All Kids to Farms opportunities are tailored to the classroom syllabus. With funding available to access this great initiative, it's a no-brainer for teachers in terms 3 and 4!
For teachers looking to get creative with the curriculum for terms 3 and 4, funding to access the Kids to Farms program might make their decision a little bit easier.
