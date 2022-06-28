THE H.Francis and Co Pty Ltd agency hosted its Winter All Breeds Bull, Female and Store Sale at the Wagga Wagga saleyards on Friday where a $18,000 top price was achieved.
Some 21 vendors from New South Wales and Victoria offered 40 bulls, five females, two show steer prospects and four genetic packages.
Both stud and commercial prospective buyers from across the state were in attendance, while a number operated online via AuctionsPlus.
This is the second consecutive year the H.Francis and Co have run the Winter All Breeds sale, with the prices reaching $30,000, twice, for two females. In 2021, buyers were seeking out quality genetics and the results were indicative of a successful beef cattle industry, allowing for an overall auction average of $8319.
