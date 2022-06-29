The Land
Dohne sire evaluation focus

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 29 2022 - 2:00am
Ben Swain, chief executive officer of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association, taking the attendees through each of the sire's progeny on display.

Fourteen sires were entered in the Dohne sire evaluation trial currently being conducted on Coonong Station, Urana, where hosts Tom and Sophie Holt welcomed Dohne breeders to view the progeny of the 2021 drop, and introduced Ben Swain, chief executive officer of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association, who explained the depth of the results.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

