Canadian group offers to buy Tassal

Canadian seafood company offers to buy out Tassal Group

By Ben Seeder
June 28 2022 - 4:00am
A Canadian seafood company has offered to buy out Tassal Group for $4.85 per share, the Tasmanian salmon giant confirmed in a market announcement on Tuesday.

