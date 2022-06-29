The Land
Norco to lay off 240 Lismore workers unless flood funding is doubled

By Jamie Brown
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:38am, first published 1:00am
Norco chief executive officer, Michael Hampson.

Norco dairy co-operative will shed 240 jobs from its Lismore ice cream factory from mid July unless governments can stump up significantly more flood recovery money.

