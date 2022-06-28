The Land
Corey and Prudence Ireland plead not guilty at Sydney Downing Centre

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
June 28 2022 - 3:49am
Prudence and Corey Ireland.

Stud cattle breeders Corey Dean Ireland and his wife Prudence Jane Ireland have pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to deliver books to a liquidator.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

