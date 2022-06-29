The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ag-Grow working cattle dog sale achieves record top price

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
June 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top selling dog Diamantina Wiggles with event organiser Paul Wroe, Middlemount, Qld, vendor Steve Elliott of Diamantina Performance Dogs, Winton, Qld. Photos: Ben Harden

The value of quality working dogs was clear at this year's annual Ag-Grow sale, where the top price doubled last year's top result.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.