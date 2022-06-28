The Land
Ag-Grow Elite bull sale achieves record sale average in Emerald

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
June 28 2022 - 9:00am
Amy Whitechurch of 4 Ways Charolais, Inverell, and Shane Murphy of Tayglen, Dysart, Qldm with top price bull 4 Ways MK R18E , who sold for $28,000. Photos: Ben Harden

Confidence in the beef industry was evident at the Ag-Grow Elite bull sale on Thursday at Emerald, Qld, where a solid draft of bulls, from six breeds, achieved a record sale average result.

