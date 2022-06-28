A man has been taken to hospital with injuries to part of his body after he became trapped underneath a cow at Gumly Gumly.
Emergency services - including six NSW Ambulance road crews, as well as police, Volunteer Rescue Association and Rural Fire Service personnel - rushed to the scene at a property off Graham Avenue just after 3pm on Tuesday.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a man, aged in his 70s, had become trapped underneath a cow.
The spokeswoman said emergency crews were able to free him from under the beast and he appeared to have escaped with only superficial injuries to his right arm and leg.
The man has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
More to come
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
