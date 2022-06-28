A man has been taken to hospital with injuries to part of his body after he became trapped underneath a cow at Gumly Gumly.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a man, aged in his 70s, had become trapped underneath a cow.
The spokeswoman said emergency crews were able to free him from under the beast and he appeared to have escaped with only superficial injuries to his right arm and leg.
A spokesperson from the VRA said upon arrival, they found the man stuck between a 'large' cow and a tree.
"Emergency services worked well as a team and we were able to free the patient," the spokesperson said.
"The cow did get up and walk away and it was left in the care of the vet and owners."
The spokesperson said they used specialised rescue equipment to free the man.
He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
