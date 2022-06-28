An ideal cross for the north

Herefords genetics are highly sought after in the Bos Indicus herds of northern Australia where beef cattle producers are looking to increase meat quality and market acceptance.
Hereford Australia CEO Lisa Sharp said the breed can inject the much sought-after hybrid vigour into a herd when used in crossbreeding programs.
Advertisement
"The Herefords sleek red coat is ideal for heat and tick resistance, and their docile temperament and mobility help the breed perform better in the harsher conditions of the north," Ms Sharp said.
Research conducted by NSW Department of Primary Industries compared Bos Indicus and Bos Taurus purebreds and crossbreds for a number of indicators. Herefords were used to represent Bos Taurus breeds and Brahmans the Bos Indicus breeds.
"The outcomes from these trials prove that crossbreeding hybrid vigour, especially between the genetic diversity of Bos Indicus and the Bos Taurus animals, results in progeny that will out-perform the average performance of both parent breeds. Of note, were the benefits in weaning rate, weaning weight and weight gain."
There are many benefits to crossbreeding with the Hereford.
"Herefords are famed the world over for their ability to adapt to any environment. They're survivors, an important trait in any harsh or unpredictable environment.
"The Hereford consistently produce healthy calves from each joining. This equates to more money in a producers pocket annually.
"The docile temperament of Herefords is legendary; less stress makes for easier management and improved meat quality.
"An infusion of Herefords renowned maternal traits will improve fertility producing healthier animals with higher weaning weights and greater weight gain."
Ms Sharp said the end game is to produce the highest quality meat.
"Herefords deliver this through increased carcase, yield and eating quality."
With feed being a valuable commodity, she said it's important to note that in various Beef CRC trials, Hereford sired progeny consumed significantly less feed daily, without sacrificing growth or weight gain.
"Infusing Hereford genetics will also increase market opportunities, adding flexibility and suitability to meet the specifications of a variety of markets including domestic, EU and MSA. In the north, Hereford-cross progeny can realise these market opportunities in one cross."
Ms Sharp said Hereford sires also put the unmistakable "whiteface" stamp on their progeny.
"This face has developed a reputation as a guarantee for proven and consistent performance in the stud and commercial sectors of Australia's beef industry."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.