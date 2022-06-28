The Land
Home/Beef

Joseph Mannolini becomes a TikTok sensation sharing his life as a truckie

By Brooke Littlewood
June 28 2022 - 11:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Mannolini uploaded a video of cattle and sheep trucks parked up at the Nullarbor roadhouse and uploaded it to TikTok completely oblivious to how much traction it would gain.

STANDING on a truck crate, Joseph Mannolini grabbed his phone, hit record and started filming at the Nullarbor roadhouse.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.