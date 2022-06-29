The Land
Mulesing ban petition from AJP

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 29 2022 - 2:30am
The Animal Justice Party is planning to table a petition in the NSW Parliament calling for a ban on mulesing by 2023.

A petition calling for an end to mulesing will be tabled in NSW Parliament Upper House in the coming months.

