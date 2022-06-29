CATTLE prices may be entering a relatively flat period, according to industry analysts, but the availability of winter pastures may limit the strength of the restocker market in the short term.
Nutrien Livestock agent Joel Fleming, Tamworth, said while the cow market was solid at Tamworth prime sale on Monday, the little restocker type cattle were cheaper.
"By about May, many people in this area had had about three-quarters of their annual rainfall and the outlook for the rest of the year was pretty good," he said.
However, a combination of rain at the wrong time (or limited follow-up rain) after planting forage crops such as oats, plus a cold snap, has changed the fortunes of those winter crops that looked so promising.
Mr Fleming said many oat crops were, as a result, behind where they would normally be and that's led to a reduction in the demand for cattle to go onto winter pastures.
For those producers with finished steers and heifers on the point of sale, the market was "pretty strong", and Mr Fleming said there was solid demand from processors, particularly for the domestic weight cattle, during the Tamworth sale.
Longer term, national cattle prices have been tipped to stay around current record levels for at least the next two years, according to ANZ agribusiness research executive director Michael Whitehead.
"While 2022 is only just approaching the halfway point, the signs are reasonable that cattle prices may now be entering a relatively flat period," he said.
He said prices had stayed in a roughly narrow band so far this year, mostly within 1100 to 1150 cents a kilogram (carcase weight).
"In dollar terms, the relative stability of cattle prices of the current period has not been seen since 2006," he said.
For predicting cattle prices, ANZ has used updated modelling. Mr Whitehead said the model incorporated a range of variables affecting the beef sector, including herd growth rates, female slaughter levels, exchange rates and US herd growth.
"Under the model - and noting that it has been quite accurate historically - Australian cattle prices are forecast to stay high for the next two to three years, potentially hovering around the 1000c/kg level," he said.
MOSS VALE: (1149 head) Vealers: 510-670; Yearling steers: 455-610; Yearling heifers: 410-511; Grown steers: 300-485; Grown heifers: 300-462; Cows: 240-348.
MAITLAND: (801 head) Vealers: 300-650; Yearling steers: 300-630; Yearling heifers: 280-570; Grown steers: 280-370; Grown heifers: 310-340; Cows: 130-330.
CAMDEN: (260 head) Vealers: 440-598; Yearling steers: 440-594; Yearling heifers: 400-570; Grown steers: 264-330; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 192-346.
NOWRA: (91 head) Vealers: 462-618; Yearling steers: n/q; Yearling heifers: 462-570; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
Corowa Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - Burden Nominees, Narrandera, (ROD), 253.2; M and M Schrieber, Boweya, (PSN), 250; Rudd Pastoral, Katamatite, (PSN), 248; Burden Nominees, Narrandera, (ROD), 245.2; IV, MV and M Wilson, Gerogery, (PSN), 239; G and V Scott, Glen Allan, (ELD), 236; RG McCall and Son, Daysdale, (ELD), 234; WG Francis, Rutherglen, (ELD), 234; AS and RA Lindner, Burrumbuttock, (PSN), 218; DA and MA Rhodes, Daysdale, (PSN), 216; NJ and EE Macartney, Coreen, (ELD), 217.
Ewes - WG Francis, Rutherglen, (ELD), 200; IV, MV and M Wilson, Gerogery, (PSN), 195; AS and RA Lindner, Burrumbuttock, (PSN), 188; A and G Honey, Goorambat, (ROD), 188; KC and FF Lavis, Buraja, (ELD), 184; JG and RM Maconochie, Wymah, (PSN), 178; CG and BJ Hayes, Boho, (PSN), 174; Flaxvale Feedlot, Balldale, (ELD), 174.
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - AJ Andrm Brandon, Dubbo, (RSD), 355.0, 596.2, 2116.51.
Steers - RS and VM Carter, Narromine, (CHC), 375.0, 654.2, 2453.25; Ulundi Pastoral Trust, Bugaldie, (ELD), 453.9, 622.2, 2824.10; Carolyn Taylor, Dubbo, (CHC), 403.0, 618.2, 2491.35.
Heifers - AJ Andrm Brandon, Dubbo, (RSD), 336.2, 548.2, 1842.80; CJ Schiemer, Coolah, (CPS), 404.4, 546.2, 2208.96; DM, IR and NM Spicer, Warkton, (CHC), 389.2, 546.2, 2125.63.
Cows - DM, IR and NM Spicer, Warkton, (CHC), 683.1, 378.2, 2583.32; Simon Archer, Merrygoen, (CHC), 698.3, 366.2, 2557.30.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - AL and NT Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 281.20; AL and NT Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 259; AL and NT Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 258; RG and MA Sutherland, Spicers Creek, (P&C), 239.50.
Wether - Barbara Loughnan, Brewarrina, (CHC), 218; Wamerawa P/C, Carinda, (BPC), 216; Wamerawa P/C, Carinda, (BPD), 213.2.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - C and M Parker, Holbrook, (FRAN), 255, 700.2, 1785.51.
Yearling steers - MG and KL Plum, Tarcutta, (WRL), 375, 585, 2195.84; Black Dam P/C, Gundaroo, (FRAN), 354, 584.2, 2071. Yearling heifers - KL and LJ Wake, Munderoo, (NUT), 420.8, 550.2, 2315.24; Alcorn Ent, Harden, (ELD), 352, 548.2, 1930.45.
Steers - Poyako P/L, Young, (RLA), 542.6, 530.2, 2877.11. Heifers - Glenlivet Hold P/L, Yanco, (FRAN), 447, 540.2, 2417.40.
Cows - Nichols F/T, Gundagai, (DEL), 630, 370, 2331; Dunhill Holdings, Brungle, (WMLP), 640, 366, 2342.40.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Lamb - Ruby Park Pastoral, Collingullie, (NUT), 284; K and S Berryman, Stockinbingal, (FRAN), 280; MV Hart, Old Junee, (RLA), 278; JF and KA Cross, Temora, (RLA), 275.
Wethers - NA, M and P Lette, Adaminaby, (ELD), 202; Ewes - Buddigower Farming, West Wyalong, (ELD), 240.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - RE and A Howarth, Trundle, (KMW), 330.6, 628.2, 2076.99; Glady's Park P/L, Caragabal, (KMW), 375.0, 587.2, 2202.00; 2 Ringers Pastoral, Grenfell, (FLA), 368.1, 585.0, 2153.25; FP Donohoe, Eugowra, (FLA), 352.0, 585.0, 2059.20.
Heifers - GE and JE Lewis, Condobolin, (KMW), 338.9, 560.0, 1897.78; 2 Ringers Pastoral, Grenfell, (FLA), 379.4, 550.0, 2086.56; FP Donohoe, Eugowra, (FLA), 355.8, 550.0, 1957.08; Valley Fresh Cherries, Young, (KMW), 340.0, 545.2, 1853.68.
Cows - Binnowee Pty Ltd, Forbes, (FLA), 455.0, 357.2, 1625.26; Anthony Mcintyre, Bogan Gate, (FLA), 800.0, 350.2, 2801.60.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - ID Williamson, Peak Hill, (FLA), 280; Ridley Bros, Caragabal, (FLA), 276; BM and HJ Browne, Tullibigeal, (FLA), 272; NJ and CS Martin, Wellington, (FLA), 271.
Wethers - B and F Towns, Cargo, (KMW), 216. Ewes - BM and HJ Browne, Tullibigeal, (FLA), 220; E and R Sullivan, Manildra, (ALH), 220.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
