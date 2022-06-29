The Land

Mental health in regional and rural Australia

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
June 29 2022 - 9:00am
Britt Abrahams, Breeza, is studying for an Honours degree in the School of Psychology at the University of New England. Her experiences as a Registered Nurse inspired her to make a career change.

The challenges and barriers facing mental health support services in regional Australia are the subjects of research by Breeza resident Britt Abrahams at the University of New England as part of an Honours degree in the School of Psychology.

Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

