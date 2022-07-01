The Land
Home/Markets

Prices back at Grafton store sale as winter chill eases cattle demand

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 1 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John O'Brien and Robby Summers, Inverell, in the market for lightweight weaners at Grafton store sale on Thursday where demand for mid-winter stock was softer.

Demand for store cattle has waned in recent weeks with a proper onset of winter and as a result there was some good buying for the last of the season's young cattle at Grafton saleyards on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.