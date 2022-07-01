The Land
Kiland announces Kangaroo Island biochar plan to stock exchange

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
July 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Fire-damaged logs harvested in the months after the 2019/2020 bushfire disaster on Kangaroo Island. Picture: Kiland

The company Kiland, formerly Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers, announced plans to convert its 4.5 million tonnes of fire-damaged timber into about 900,000 tonnes of biochar.

