The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Casino saleyards fee rise draws ire of agents and vendors but council adamant it won't subsidise private enterprise at a cost to ratepayers.

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the Casino Auctioneers' Association Andrew Summerville in full swing during weaner sales earlier this year under the roof of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange. Proposed fee increases have worried agents and vendors but the council says cost recovery is vital to future maintenance of the facility.

A change in fee structure for this month's All-Breeds bulls sale at Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange has pitted livestock agents against Richmond Valley Councillors weary of explaining financial losses to their ratepayers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.