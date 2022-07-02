The Land
Salt-tolerant crop breeding discoveries land Lismore researcher with a university chancellor's medal

July 2 2022 - 8:00am
Dr Qi Guo has been awarded a chancellor's medal by Southern Cross University for her deep-dive into the mechanics of salt-tolerance in plants, with her results useful as biomarkers in future crop breeding programs.

A researcher studying salt-stress in plants at the cellular level has been awarded a chancellor's medal by Southern Cross University.

