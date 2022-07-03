UQ Gatton celebrates 125 years of education

THIS year marks the 125 year commemoration of UQ's Gatton Campus, including its long and storied history as the Queensland Agricultural College before amalgamating with UQ in 1990.
Celebrated as one of the oldest tertiary institutions in Queensland, the facility has trained many thousands of people for a wide range of professions and careers, initially starting with agriculture.
As Professor Nigel Perkins from UQ's Gatton-based School of Veterinary Science said, you can't go far in regional Queensland without finding someone with a direct link to Gatton or QAC.
"They'd either been there, or their sister or brother or friend had, or they knew someone who'd been there, or they had been there themselves - and the connection is always positive, at a level that just amazes me still today," Professor Perkins said.
"There's a deep connection to that history of QAC because the bush population is so low and because there's that shared connection.
"If you go to University of Sydney or Melbourne, then you think about the 100 year history, there is no great link between someone who studied history there 100 years ago versus someone who studied economics or medicine.
"But all of the bush kids who went to QAC shared the same sort of history. It's a much more uniform exposure and a very strong link."
Former Gatton Campus director Ann Keep agreed.
The recently retired Qandamooka woman, who spent 12 years at the helm, said that the campus had a long history of family tradition and a tendency to get under the skin.
"Parents studied at Gatton and then their children followed in their footsteps, studying there too," Ms Keep said.
"There are broad intergenerational links. At one stage, anyone in Queensland - and our border neighbours - interested in studying agriculture went there."
Saturday's celebrations kick off at 9.30am and include an hour long Gatton campus boots 'n' all tour to reminisce or learn more about the history of the facility.
There is also a scavenger hunt, tractor display, blacksmithing, activities for kids, and science in the outdoors, explaining where food comes from, while visiting some of the animals and crops on the campus. Eastwell Farm will have a selection of grow kits for home use.
Students will put their veterinary surgery skills to the test on simulators and models.
The ag tech tour from 10.30am is an opportunity to stroll around with Professor Vic Galea, who will share stories of Gatton campus and its fascinating history.
A highlight will be a panel discussion on the start-up journey in competitive ag-tech and animal industries from former students: Zoe Black, Happy Paws Happy Hearts, Tim Neale, Data Farming, and Liz Alexander, i4 Connect.
