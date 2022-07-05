The Land

End of an era for renowned Australian Game fowl breeder

DH
By Denis Howard
July 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Alan Bailey is still winning ribbons, pictured with the Black Lightweight Pit Pullet which won Champion Bird of Show at Wauchope Poultry Club Show.

Bailey is a name synonymous with excellent quality Australian Game fowls within the poultry ranks throughout the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DH

Denis Howard

Group Advertising Features Special Publications Journalist (Agriculture Specialist)

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.