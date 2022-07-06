LIGHT cow have felt the full force of a cheaper cattle market in recent weeks, but the limited supply of heavy cows mean processors are still prepared to pay for the top quality.
The NSW Cow Indicator slipped about seven cents a kilogram in the past week to settle at 308c/kg.
That's still above the same time last year, but the gap is closing quickly.
Taylor Meek, Tablelands Rural Agency, Bathurst, said cow prices had slipped about 50c/kg since the peak in the market.
"It's the lighter cows that have felt the brunt of the price fall in the past few weeks," Mr Meek said.
"The processors have started to pick and choose the cows they want a bit more in the saleyards."
Mr Meek said the labour shortage meant some processors were adjusting their buying as they struggle with filling shifts.
"There's a whole lot of things playing into the cheaper market at the moment and I think we may have already seen the peak in prices for the moment."
Supplies dropped sharply following widespread rain in the drawing area for the Forbes prime sale on Monday.
A quality penning of about 80 cows lifted prices by 20c/kg with heavy cows selling from 332c/kg to 377c/kg.
Meanwhile, there was a good supply of cows offered at Dubbo prime sale last Thursday before the wet weather settled in.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said secondary cows were 8c/kg to 13c/kg cheaper, while the better heavy weight cows were 8c/kg dearer.
"Prime heavy weight cows sold from 324c/kg to 370c/kg to average 355c/kg," Mr Monk said.
"The restockers paid from 282c/kg to 352c/kg for cows while the feeders paid from 265c/kg to 350c/kg for suitable cows to go on feed."
In the south of the state, heavy cow prices came under pressure due to the limited supplies in that weight bracket and lifted about 5c/kg at Wagga Wagga on Monday.
Demand was also varied at Tamworth prime sale on the same day.
The odd pen of high quality cows sold to a slightly dearer trend, but the balance were firm to a shade cheaper at Tamworth.
MOSS VALE: (851 head) Vealers: 346-645; Yearling steers: 120-665; Yearling heifers: 200-550; Grown steers: 150-560; Grown heifers: 230-470; Cows: 180-335.
MUDGEE: (775 head) Vealers: 500-570; Yearling steers: 500-620; Yearling heifers: 420-585; Grown steers: 450-521; Grown heifers: to 480; Cows: 200-355.
MAITLAND: (140 head) Vealers: 480-570; Grown steers: 220-360; Cows: 180-320.
TENTERFIELD: (215 head) Vealers: 370-520; Yearling steers: 483-550; Yearling heifers: to 431; Grown steers: 270-557; Grown heifers: 379-390; Cows: 80-346.
GRAFTON: (200 head) Vealers: 360-480; Yearling steers: 420-760; Yearling heifers: 340-610; Grown steers: 300-380; Grown heifers: 300-400; Cows: 250-350.
NOWRA: (115 head) Vealers: 400-540; Yearling steers: 440-575.
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - AR and GH Palmer, Mudgee, (ML), 435, 510, 2218; ES and CJ Ross, Mudgee, (ML), 380, 574, 2181.
Yearling steers - FH and MM Blackwell, Rylstone, (ML), 606, 466.2, 2826; Bourke and Mills, Mudgee, (ML),556, 480, 2668; BE and R Collyer, Mudgee, (ML), 605, 440, 2662; On The Go Spanners, Ilford, (ML),563, 473.2, 2661. Yearling heifers - Wills, Rylstone, (ML), 580, 420, 2436; Ayresome Park, Mudgee, (ML),493, 459.2, 2263.
Steers - MM Collins, Mudgee, (ML), 675, 465.2, 3140; B and E Hollow, Gulgong, (ML),663, 457.2, 3028. Heifers - L K Smith, Mudgee, (ML), 650, 451.2, 2932; Wills, Rylstone, (ML), 615, 440, 2706.
Cows - B and S Christie, Rylstone, (ML), 720, 343.2, 2471; Wills, Rylstone, (ML), 695, 355.2, 2468.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - R and B Giddings, Wellington, (CHC), 432.9, 584.2, 2528.75; JR and EM Kirk, Rylstone, (NUT), 470.7, 578.2, 2721.67; T and C Rothery, Toongi, (CHC), 411.1, 576.2, 2368.82; Talwong, Trangie, (BPD), 402.2, 535.6, 2154.30; Fred MC Whirter, Tooraweenah, (CLW), 770.6, 466.2, 3592.33; Paul Buckman; Cobar; (NUT), 761.3, 410.0, 3121.13.
Heifers - AJ and KM Ferrari, Trangie, (BPD), 470.0, 514.2, 2416.74; GA and JR Halliday, Binnaway, (BPD), 495.0, 440.0, 2178.00.
Cows - Fred MC Whirter, Tooraweenah, (CLW), 682.5, 363.2, 2478.84; M Lees And Son, Yeoval, (CHC), 632.0, 357.2, 2257.50.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - Fairfield P/S, Curban, (CPS), 250; TC and SF Spora, Gulargambone, (CPS), 250; SN Chandler, Gilgandra, (CPS), 248; GM Thomas, Gilgandra, (CPS), 245; Craig W Grimmond, Hermidale, (ELD) 235.
Wether - DB and NJ Simpson, Nyngan, (ELD) 177; RG and AJ Sevil, Rowena, (BPD), 165.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - WJ and SM Ford, Tumbarumba, (WRL), 313, 640.20, 2009.77.
Yearling steers - Bryntiron DGB P/L, Tootool, (FRAN), 310, 616.2, 1913.30; TR and E McGrath, Tumbarumba, (BLK), 388.6, 566.2, 2200.46. Yearling heifers - Andrew White, Wagga, (ELD), 385, 570.2, 2195.27; MJ Sowter, Borambola, (RLA), 360, 555, 1998.
Steers - PT and A Killalea, Mangoplah, (BLK), 531, 530.2, 2815.36. Heifers - Brunslea P/C, Oura, (RLA), 455, 528.2, 2403.31.
Cows - B James Past, Barratta, (RLA), 616.3, 392.2, 2416.93; Brunslea P/C, Oura, (RLA), 625.7, 375.2, 2347.68.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Lamb - A, G Patterson and A Blyton-Patterson, Cooma, (NUT), 270; Ruby Park Past, Collingullie, (NUT) 268; RM Carroll and Sons, Ganmain, (ELD), 260; RR and KA Fraser, Binda, (NUT), 259.
Wethers - NA, M and P Lette, Adaminaby, (ELD), 202; Ewes - Buddigower Farming, West Wyalong, (ELD), 240.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - FJ and J Rennie, Yanco, (VCR), 459.7, 590.0, 2712.26; JB Dowton and JJ Lenard, Wirrimah, (KMW), 340.6, 580.0, 1975.22; EM and JW Boede, Louth, (FLA), 333.8, 570.0, 1902.38; JB Dowton and JJ Lenard, Wirrimah, (KMW), 379.4, 565.0, 2143.86.
Heifers - Templeton, Naradhan, (KMW), 389, 588.2, 2288.1; JB Dowton and JJ Lenard, Wirrimah, (KMW), 345.6, 540, 1866.38; P and M Behan, Forbes, (FLA), 365, 500, 1825; KF and LA Reeves, Parkes, (ALH), 286.7, 490, 1404.67.
Cows - Brendan Nash, Cudal, (KMW), 797.2, 377.2, 3007.12; LK White, Bourke, (FLA), 713.0, 375.2, 2675.18.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - Stan Field F/T, Parkes, (FLA), 265; NH Griffiths, Springside, (FLA), 258; IM,PM and JM Smith, Forbes, (FLA) 255.2; RJ Sams and WA Sharkey, Bedgerabong, (FLA), 254.
Wethers - KP and RL Mcmahon, Tullamore, (KMW), 201. Ewes - McCann Chaff Mill, Grenfell, (KMW), 201.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
