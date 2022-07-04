ABOUT 700 good quality cattle were offered at the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said a feature line was the dispersal of a good quality Braford herd off the property Cairnie Hill, Wongarbon.
Advertisement
Mr Monk said in line with the physical market all sections were cheaper.
Weaner were $100 a head cheaper.
Related reading:
Weaner steers sold from from $500 for light crossbreds to $1980 for top quality Angus steers.
Mr Monk said the better quality lighter calves made from 600c/kg to 700c/kg while the heavier steers weighing more than 280kg made from 500c/kg to 595c/kg.
Weaner heifers sold from $800 to $1620.
The top pen of weaner heifers were quality Braford heifers from Cairnie Hill.
The balance of the Cairnie Hill Braford heifers sold from $1200 to $1550.
A single pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Shorthorn heifers sold for $1750.
Cows with calves were $250 cheaper selling to $2950 for a pen of Charolais cows with good calves at foot and pregnancy tested back in calf.
The balance of the cows with calves sold from $1200 to $2900.
PTIC cows topped at $2600 for Cairnie Hill Brafords.
A few dry cows sold from $750 to $2000.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.