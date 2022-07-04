The Land
Home/Dairy
Watch

Up to 450mm of rain falls in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven region, devastating farmers

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:00am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven dairy farmers are again battling the elements as yet another east coast low dumps up to 450 millimetres of rain in four days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.