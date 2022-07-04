Mort & Co has announced it has acquired a 50 per cent interest in Yarranbrook Feedlot, near Inglewood, Qld.
Previously, Stone Axe, a majority-owned by Sydney-based private equity firm Roc Partners, bought into a 50 pc the stake from Hart family-owned meat processor John Dee, at Warwick, Qld, in April 2019.
In this latest buy out, the Mort & Co investment began a joint venture with the remaining owner, Stone Axe Pastoral, as of July 1, 2022.
Stone Axe Pastoral supplies ultra-premium Wagyu to the global market through their purebred, full blood and crossbred Wagyu.
Mort & Co chief executive officer Stephen O'Brien says the 50/50 partnership is another step in growing the company's feedlot footprint.
"Yarranbrook Feedlot is a well-established site, with well-appointed infrastructure and a great team of people who we are excited to work with," he said.
Mr O'Brien says the 17,000 head feedlot will be an excellent addition to the company's growing number of grain fed cattle.
"We are really looking forward to supporting the potential growth opportunities of Yarranbrook, alongside an excellent team of employees and one of Australia's best wagyu producers in Stone Axe Pastoral."
As CEO, Mr O'Brien says he is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a committed and experience team of employees at Yarranbrook.
"Our priority at this stage is to ensure a smooth transition phase and develop strong relationships with all stakeholders, as we move forward," he said.
