As the number of Varroa mite infestations continue to grow, the NSW DPI and the apiary industry are seeking continued vigilance among beekeepers.
Five new cases, located inside already established emergency zones, has seen the number grow to 24 infestations in NSW, with most centered around the Newcastle area.
One case has been located near Narrabri, however, it has been epidemiologically linked to previously known cases in the Newcastle area.
To minimise the risk of further spread, all hives on the Narrabri property will be euthanised with the assistance of the owner.
The NSW DPI will also trace all movements of hives and equipment onto and off the property over the past 12 months while also conducting risk analysis and surveillance with beekeepers in the emergency zone.
"The honeybee beehives at this property had been stored for a number of months within proximity to an existing infested premise in the Newcastle area before recently being moved to Narrabri," acting chief plant protection officer, Dr Chris Anderson said.
"Further reporting by beekeepers and investigations by NSW DPI officers, identified the infestation and established a new emergency zone around the property."
Since the first infestation was identified during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on June 22, other cases have been identified as far south at Calga, north at Bulahdelah, inland as far as Seaham and now Narrabri.
The close epidemiological links in all cases so far has Dr Anderson confident the NSW DPI and the apiary industry can stop the threat.
"DPI has put significant measures in place to arrest the spread of the threat and is being assisted by the apiary industry, Local Land Services (LLS), NSW Police, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and the wider community," Dr Anderson said.
"NSW DPI continues to ask all people who have acquired honeybees (including queen bees, nucleus hives and hives with honeybees) from within the 50km emergency notification zone of the Port of Newcastle in the last 12-months to report them.
"Community reporting will importantly help us facilitate and free up the movement of honeybees in the rest of NSW, especially around almond pollination.
"Beekeepers are reminded of the group permit that allows flood affected honeybees and hives in current flood watch areas to be moved to a higher location on premises.
"If that is not possible, then within the same emergency zone.
"After the hives have been moved, they cannot be moved back. Notification of any change in location must be made by the Beekeeper Notification - Varroa mite online form at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa."
