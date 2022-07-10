The Land

Stacked Farm Completes $56m Funding Round to Accelerate Vertical Farm Roll Out Across The Country

July 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stacked Farm CEO, Conrad Smith said "We are extremely pleased with the calibre of parties that have chosen to invest in our company along with a number of supply chain partners, highlighting the strength of our technology and confidence in our team." Photo: supplied

Australia's largest end-to-end vertical farm, Stacked Farm has just secured $56m in funding from a range of high calibre investors, with the transaction managed by SeventyTwo Capital seeing the likes of leading US based alternative asset manager Magnetar Capital in conjunction with Stratos Capital taking a lead role, with domestic groups Tribeca Investment Partners and Glen Richards and Paul Wilson's Founder Led Investments being among other investors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.