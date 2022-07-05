FARMERS in even the most remote of locations will be able minimise the risk of spontaneous haystack combustion with a research project from Charles Sturt University.
In collaboration with Food Agility CRC, IAG and Myriota the project is aimed at giving farmers a warning before a spontaneous combustion occurs.
Lead Researcher Dr John Broster, CSU, said haystack fires are currently a big issue for farmers putting crops, machinery and fencing at risk as well as a their livelihoods.
"It can be very devastating - they've spent a lot of time growing the crop," he said.
"They lose that, they lose the income but they may also lose confidence in their ability and in a lot of cases there's extraneous loss in the infrastructure it's stored in and in most cases farmers also store machinery in that shed too."
Dr Broster said farmers have relied on the technique of pushing a crowbar into a haystack to see if it comes out hot and the new technology will improve monitoring and allow the farmer to combat the problem.
"They'll have warning and a more accurate warning for a stack to spontaneous combust and they'll be able to manage that," he said.
"They could pull the stack apart carefully to prevent that stack from catching fire so it will save them the loss of the income, the equipment and the infrastructure."'
Sensors can be placed in the haystack monitoring the temperature and sending the data to the farmers mobile phone.
Currently Dr Broster said the team is conducting field experiments to collect base data including setting a haystack alight on Tuesday where sensors monitored the temperature changes.
"This is a base experiment so we'll get a better understanding of what's going on so we can work out where to put our alarm sensors on that monitoring system," he said.
Dr Broster said the next steps will be to look at the new season hay and bale it in a way they would expect it to spontaneously combust.
"We'll also place field sensors in freshly baled hay to see the temperature changes when it's compressed and when it's put in a stack," he said.
"That will give us a normal [temperature] level and we'll know above that is abnormal so we can set our warning alerts at an appropriate level."
Dr Broster said the system will mean less hay is lost and farmers well-being will be improved.
"There's that relief of the stress so they know once they put the hay in the stack they're not going to lose that because they're monitoring it," he said.
Satellite company Myriota has come on board with the project to make sure farmers in areas with low or no mobile coverage can still receive the data.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
