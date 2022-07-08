BRAHMAN breeders from across the country are set to descend on this year's Ekka as the breed's peak body gets set to host its first ever conference.
The Australian Brahman Breeders Association's conference will feature a variety of guest speakers across the day-long event on Wednesday, August 3 at the Rydges at Fortitude Valley, Qld.
The conference will be broken up into three sections with future markets marking the start of the day with Meat and Livestock Australia's managing director Jason Strong taking to the stage first to discuss the beef market going forward.
From there, the morning session will continue with Greg Pankhurst discussing the future of live export, followed by an economic outlook from Rabo Bank.
The morning's second section, fertility and performance, will begin with David Johnstone, Brett Coombe and Paul Williams discussing the latest from the CRC to BIN Project.
Mr Johnstone will then continue with a presentation about balancing fertility and growth before Newcastle University associate professor Matt Baker wraps up the morning session with a talk about heat stress and fertility in bulls.
Following a lunch break, the conference will enter its third section centering around breeding and feeding to meet consumer expectations.
MLA's Dave Packer will lead off the afternoon session with a talk regarding maximising MSA opportunities, before JBS' Jason Carswell will discuss using feedback data to maximise outcomes and Inventia Genetic Technologies' Luiz Porto will round out the day with a presentation on IVF opportunities.
Following the conference will be a dinner at the Victoria Park Golf Club, Herston from 6pm.
Check in for the free conference is from 9am while tickets for the dinner are $80 per person.
To book, visit www.trybooking.com/CAVFF.
