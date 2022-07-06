The Land

Bee disease another reason for stronger biosecurity

July 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Before last week, Australia held the accolade as the only honey-producing nation free of varroa mite.

The detection of varroa mite at the Port of Newcastle has created a buzz about bees and their critical pollination role.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.