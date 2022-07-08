The enduring foresight of a fledgling society

We may be a modern society, but agriculture and feeding the colony remain as important today as 200 years ago.
Food security, quality of produce, our productive capabilities and profitability, all remain critical themes - right from the time of the foundation of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.
Hence, at Tuesday's RAS of NSW gathering to celebrate 200 years since the society was formed, president Michael Millner's opening featured the main agricultural pursuits of the day, which are mostly still relevant (minus the tobacco).
He said the society's purpose was to band together, share information, improve produce and livestock, celebrate success and support each other through the losses.
He also shared information from a letter sent by the society's first president John Jamison, who owned the farming estate Regentville, Penrith, to its first patron, Thomas Brisbane, then Governor of NSW.
In the letter, the society's inaugural president listed the most profitable objects likely to occupy the attention of the proposed agriculture society.
First, more extensive cultivation of grain to ensure a super abundance of the distillation of spirits, for general use, and to hereby encourage industry. Second was grasses, third was cultivating the profitable crop that is tobacco, fourth was abundant crops of rich flavoured grapes so we might supply ourselves with wine, and in time we may even export it. Then it was figs, almonds, nuts and olives, followed by importing horses, cattle and Merino sheep.
Mr Millner (left) - a stud cattle breeder himself - said through the years the society has made much importance of breeding livestock and stud books, "when perhaps there is one food product - fine food - that we should be thankful for our existence".
"So this evening, let us thank our predecessors for having their priorities right. It is thanks to those determined and forward thinking men in 1822 who gave us the means and reason to celebrate here tonight."
This couldn't be more relevant as right now, as the news is dominated by grocery price and quality due to floods, or as we watch global grain markets react to shortages created by war, a pandemic, global weather events and logistics.
They perhaps hadn't coined the term "clean and green" at that stage, but the focus on quality food has henceforth helped establish the basis for our modern agriculture.
Editor at The Land
