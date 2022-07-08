The enduring foresight of a fledgling society

First, more extensive cultivation of grain to ensure a super abundance of the distillation of spirits, for general use, and to hereby encourage industry. Second was grasses, third was cultivating the profitable crop that is tobacco, fourth was abundant crops of rich flavoured grapes so we might supply ourselves with wine, and in time we may even export it. Then it was figs, almonds, nuts and olives, followed by importing horses, cattle and Merino sheep.

